CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – During the final season of his first stint with the Panthers in 2017, Steve Wilks said it was a dream come true to serve as the defensive coordinator of his hometown team.

Fast forward five years, and he’s in the main chair for the time being after the Panthers fired Matt Rhule.

Owner David Tepper says the Queen City native was the right man to turn things over to.

“It’s good to have somebody internally that is familiar with the team and the people in the building, so to speak,” said Tepper. “Steve is a leader of men, he has experience as a head coach, and I thought he was the candidate in the building for that role.”

Wilks returned home in Feb. after a one-year run at the college level as the DC at Missouri. During OTA’s this summer, he called the move back to Charlotte a family decision.

However, he said he was grateful for his team at the college ranks as he learned how the college game translates to today’s NFL.

“When I was sitting there this whole past year, I was like,’ oh, I wish I was doing this back then, I was doing that back then, I was adjusting this way,” Wilks said. “It’s all about a bunch of window dressing and trying to get you distracted, but I think I got a better understanding this past year.”

So, now that Wilks is in the interim role what about his future with the team past this season? Tepper says he’s not ruling out the possibility of the West Charlotte grad sticking around long-term in Carolina.

“Ultimately, he’s in a position to be in consideration for that position,” said Tepper. “I had a talk with Steve, and no promises were made, but obviously, if he does an incredible job, he’d have to be in consideration for that.”