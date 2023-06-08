CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The first phase of offseason workouts for the Panthers ended Thursday.

2023 OTAs are a thing of the past — next up — minicamp.

Here are some of the biggest takeaways from this year’s organized team activities:

Jaycee Horn Injury

The main headline came Thursday, and unfortunately for Panthers fans, it’s not the best news. Star cornerback Jaycee Horn will miss minicamp due to an ankle and foot injury.

The team reported that Horn suffered the injury while working out on his own last weekend; he was examined on Monday, and it was determined no surgery would be required.

Bryce Young Claims QB1

Though it’s easy to say this year’s No. 1 pick in the draft is a lock at QB1, remember, it’s earned, not given.

It seems Young has done just that, as head coach Frank Reich explained he’d taken all the first-team reps, moving Andy Dalton down to QB2.

“It’s just the next step,” Reich said. “There’s really nothing to say other than, ‘Hey, we just want to move him up this week.’ Felt like it was the right time. Had a couple of weeks to watch Andy; that was really good stuff.”

Wideouts Pumped

The Panthers’ offense has a new energy, including the receiving core. A mix of young, athletic, hungry players and experienced veteran teammates provides a fabulous core for a rookie quarterback.

Offseason acquisition and veteran WR DJ Chark elaborated the group has Young’s trust and respect.

“He’s been fantastic,” Chark said. “I can tell you now he has the respect of everyone in that locker room. He hasn’t done anything to lose that respect. He only continues to gain it.”

Not to mention, in an exclusive interview with WR Adam Thielen in April, he explained this draft was the ‘most excited’ he’s been for a one in his career.

“The biggest thing for me was the culture, the ability to be a part of building something special,” Thielen said. “Not just showing up, winning a championship, and leaving.”

The final portion of early workouts, mandatory minicamp, begins next Tuesday, June 13, and runs through Thursday, June 15.