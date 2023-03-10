CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QCN/CSL) – Some Panthers’ fans went through a roller coaster of emotions after learning the Carolina Panthers let go of picks in the 2023, 2024, and 2025 drafts.

Not to mention wide receiver DJ Moore.

“My immediate thought was, ‘why?'” said Mark Tennison. “But I think that the picks that are on the board, I think there’s some potential there.”

“I was terrified at first because I’m always scared of big moves the Panthers make because it’s just there’s a lot of risk in it,” said Mac Ball.

The two once-college buddies discussed the trade over a few beers.

“I think it’s a little bit too heavy of a transaction for the Panthers. You think about it; there’s a lot of current value that they’re trading away,” Tennison reflected. “Trading a first-round pick from next year, trading, in my opinion, maybe the best offensive piece they have in DJ Moore. A team that’s in a very clear rebuilding state.”

BREAKING NEWS… WOW! 🚨🏈 | Sources tell CSL the Panthers are sending a plethora of picks and DJ Moore to Chicago in exchange. What do you think of this move?? Latest: https://t.co/9Mc6UFYQEF pic.twitter.com/FFISobcfYS — Charlotte Sports Live (@CSLonQCN) March 10, 2023

The trade opens up a significant opportunity for the Panthers to draft a quarterback in the first round. That’d be for the first time since 2011 when they took Cam Newton with the first pick.

Now, fans are hoping for either former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young or former Ohio State slinger C.J. Stroud.

“Well, it’s got to be Bryce Young, in my opinion,” said fan Jordan Williams. “I mean, he’s the favorite has to be him. He’s a little short, though. I don’t know.”

“It’s pretty clear cut at this point that Bryce is the best option, so I’m not going to be upset with that,” Ball said. “I’d be completely happy with C.J. too.”

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Supporters say they can’t wait to see what the Panthers’ front office makes of the trade in the draft. They think owner David Tepper is making big moves for this to be Frank Reich’s first year as head coach for the Panthers.

“He’s really showing his hand that he wants to make this team better,” said fan Jake Thompson. “He has caught some flak in the prior years for the hiring of Matt Rhule, Sam Darnold, and Teddy Bridgewater, and some of those mistakes. [Now] He is showing that he wants his team to be successful. He is willing to do whatever it takes.”