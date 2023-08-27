CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – With Jake Luton sent packing, the Carolina Panthers are down to just three quarterbacks ahead of Tuesday’s Cut Day. We know Byrce Young isn’t going anywhere, but we also know that after three preseason games, this unit may be just beginning to scratch the surface of its potential. Here’s a look at where each of the remaining three QBS stands.

Byrce Young: It’s not really a shock here, but we’re starting the conversation with the Panthers’ top pick. Young didn’t set the world on fire with his play during the preseason, but that wasn’t the goal. Carolina just wanted him to get his feet wet and develop a little confidence along the way. Hopefully, a lot was gained Friday against the Lions after the rookie executed a touchdown scoring drive for the first time since joining the team. Young finished the preseason 14-24 for 129 yards.

Andy Dalton: With Young practically living under a microscope since coming to Carolina, Dalton has been flying under the radar. After missing the first two preseason games with a back injury, the 35-year-old returned Friday and looked, well, rusty, going 6-11 for 60 yards and an interception. He’s now entrenched as the number 2 guy on the team, but it’s nice knowing he’ll be ready should anything happen to number 1.

Matt Corral: While Dalton and Young have firmly established their places on the roster, the same cannot be said for the guy batting third. Corral is perhaps the biggest question mark for the Panthers this week. Though he was given plenty of chances during the preseason, his 59% on pass completions left a lot to be desired. However, throughout the last couple of months, he has at least earned his coaches’ respect.

“I think he has made great progress,” Frank Reich said Saturday after the first round of cuts.

Decisions, decisions. Some tough ones have to be made, and when asked if he would consider keeping all three quarterbacks, all Reich would say is that it was something he and general manager Scott Fitterer would discuss.