(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – At a Fanatics-sponsored lunch on Thursday, NFL legend Tom Brady gave insightful advice to the Panthers’ No. 1 overall pick, Bryce Young.

The gathering also included fellow rookie quarterbacks CJ Stroud, Will Levis, and Anthony Richardson.

(Courtesy: Tom Brady via Instagram) (Courtesy: Tom Brady via Instagram)

During the meeting, Brady directed knowledge — particularly to Young and Levis — about where they were taken in the 2023 NFL Draft.

“Going in the second round, in the end, that’s not really that big of a deal. Going first overall, in the end, it’s not a big deal,” Brady said. “It’s great. You got an opportunity. You’re probably going to be paid more than anyone for a time period, but I was drafted 199.”

Brady then continued to elaborate on why where they were drafted didn’t matter.

“I just outlasted everybody. There’s another me back there,” Brady continued. “So, how do I keep my edge on everybody? I had to keep working. I didn’t go, ‘Hey, I’m good,’ right? I won three Super Bowls; I’m good.”