CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The Panthers’ o-line has been scrutinized in the preseason for its protection — or lack thereof — for rookie quarterback Bryce Young.

“That’s our job in the room is to be protectors, and we haven’t been getting that done,” said second-year tackle Ickey Ekwonu.

The offensive line has allowed 14 quarterback hits and seven sacks through two preseason games against the Jets and the Giants.

“Bryce is obviously a guy, you know, we need to take care of.”

Despite the lack of protection, Young has remained poised under pressure.

“He’s the same guy in and out,” said Ekwonu. “Regardless of the situation, he’s a guy that is able to kind of just reset his mind no matter what happened during the play.”

Young has been sacked twice in the preseason and was delivered what Panthers head coach Frank Reich called his “welcome to the NFL” hit in the first quarter against the Jets when defensive end Jermaine Johnson II broke through the A gap on a stunt.

“Being able to pop right back up no matter what is probably one of [Young’s] biggest strengths,” Ekwonu said.

The Panthers have one final preseason game against the Lions, and Reich anticipates they will operate under a similar game plan they used in the first two preseason games.

“Being under stressful situations makes us grow,” said Reich. “It brings out the best in us if we approach it the right way if we learn from our mistakes. We have those opportunities in the preseason to stress-test everything we’re doing and to get better from it.”

Friday’s final preseason game against Detroit will be played at Bank of America Stadium, with kickoff set for 8 p.m.