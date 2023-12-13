CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Verizon Business and the Carolina Panthers will announce the completed installation of ‘Express Entry’ at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday.

It’s a facial recognition scanner with access points at the North Silver Club and South Silver Club entrances.

With ‘Express Entry,’ no paper ticket or phone is necessary to enter the stadium. Before going in, those who choose to opt-in take a picture, and the facial authentication technology will link their picture to their Ticketmaster account.

Ticket holders can then “check-in” by using one of the designated facial ticketing lanes. After the face is scanned, the ticket taker will confirm the number of people in the party before granting access to the stadium.

For Phase 1, club season ticket members are eligible beginning with the Panthers game on Dec. 17 against the Falcons. The goal is to expand to all season ticket holders.