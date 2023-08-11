CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Football is back.

The Panthers will kick off their 2023 preseason Saturday at 4 p.m. when they take on the Jets at Bank of America Stadium.

You can watch it on FOX Charlotte/WJZY; Panthers legend Steve Smith Sr. will be the color analyst alongside play-by-play announcer Taylor Zarzour, and our own Carla Gebhart will be on the sidelines reporting.

Fans could see the much-anticipated debut of Carolinas No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Bryce Young.

The rookie has made great strides during Spartanburg’s Training Camp and was even endorsed by four-time MVP and Super Bowl champion Aaron Rodgers.

“I think Carolina is in good hands,” Rodgers said about Young. “I’ve known about him for a long time. I loved watching him in college. I love watching his demeanor. I like his movement. I like the way he throws.”

Not to mention, head coach Frank Reich officially named Young QB1 during camp.

Reich said he had high expectations for Young coming into the offseason in terms of learning a new offensive scheme, and the former Alabama star has met them all.

“You can just tell everybody’s feeling more comfortable with this [offense],” Reich continued. “Certainly, Bryce is as well.”

'HE'S QB1' | As if it was ever really in doubt… @_bryce_young is officially your @panthers starting quarterback. 🙌 More: https://t.co/EByHiyZhhL pic.twitter.com/xiAYu8vTRV — Charlotte Sports Live (@CSLonQCN) July 26, 2023

The Panthers will play the Giants in their next preseason game at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on Friday, Aug. 18, at 7:00 p.m.