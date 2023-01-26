CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Wigdor LLP, a New York City-based law firm representing Steve Wilks in his 2018 discrimination suit against the NFL, responded on Twitter to the news that Frank Reich would become the Panthers’ next head coach.

The head coaching announcement and the law firm’s responses were both made Thursday afternoon.

The statement read:

“We are shocked and disturbed that the incredible job Coach Wilks did as the interim coach, including bringing the team back into Playoff contention and garnering the support of players and fans, that he was passed over for the Head Coach position by David Tepper.“

#Panthers agree to terms with Frank Reich to become new head coach pic.twitter.com/spUljJKdBz — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 26, 2023

The tweet came precisely 38 minutes after the Panthers’ head coaching announcement on Twitter.

The 2018 discrimination suit involved Wilks being fired after one season in 2018 as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

Wigdor Law continued their statement in a second tweet, reading:

“There is a legitimate race problem in the NFL, and we can assure you that we will have more to say in the coming days.”

Wilks was considered a front-runner for the head coaching position after leading the Panthers to a 6-6 record as interim head coach during the 2022 season.