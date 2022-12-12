CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – “Across the board, we have really adopted and accepted the mindset and the culture that we want up front,” said Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks.

It’s a mindset that has given the Panthers wins back-to-back games and now puts them in control of their playoff destiny with four games to go.

Carolina is now a winner in three of its last four games, with its best rushing outputs coming in those dubs; 232 yards against the Falcons, 185 yards against the Broncos, and 223 yards against the Seahawks.

In the most recent win, the Panthers unveiled a rather super-sized setup front.

“We call it Arby’s,” said OL Brady Christensen. “We have the meats. That’s a lot of meat out there. That’s what we kept saying all week.”

A whole lot of meat, indeed.

Against Seattle, the Panthers debuted a package with eight offensive linemen who tip the scales at 2,530 pounds combined. A scary sight for opposing defenses; however, it’s anything but that for the guys pushing the pile.

“Any time you can have eight big uglies out there, it’s incredible,” said Christensen. “It was fun when you see all three of those guys running out. It was honestly a dream come true.”

The past few games have also been a dream come true for rookie Cade Mays. The 6th-round pick is one of the most selfless men on the team and has carved out a fullback role.

“Whenever his number is called, he’s going to do everything he can on that play,” said OL Ickey Ekwonu. “The guy has never complained about playing time or anything like that. He does everything he can to serve this team, and he’s being rewarded for it.”

But the ultimate reward for the beefed-up bunch would be getting into the end zone for 6 points.

“We’re always politicking for that. We love the big guy touchdowns,” said Christensen. “You never know; hopefully, one day, maybe it will come.”