CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — When the Carolina Panthers announced Chris Tabor would become their interim head coach, punter Johnny Hekker was not at all surprised.

“It made a lot of sense,” The 12-year veteran said. “He is a great leader. a guy that is consistent and works hard.”

Hekker saw that firsthand in the year-and-a-half the two had worked together on special teams. There was a certain energy Tabor brought as the coordinator and it definitely rubbed off on those who played for him.

“It shows you that he cares,” he said. “You know, he is just trying to establish a reputation of at least being consistent.”

But beyond the passion, there was something else Hekker noticed about Tabor’s coaching style: he was funny.

“He has a great balance of using humor to kind of break up the monotony of meeting. You know, he will see a lull.” Hekker recalled. “Then boom! {He’ll} liven it up.”

Whether it’s with a clever nickname or a timely blooper reel, Tabor is creative in finding ways to make his point. and just so we’re clear, he’s not the type of person who pulls his punches.

“You’ll get ripped when you need to,” Hekker explained. “Usually after the fact is when you the humor will come in.”

Tabor doesn’t underestimate the power of a good laugh. After all, it could be just the ticket to get Carolina going again. At 1 and 11, the Panthers are in need of a spark. Hekker says Tabor has already given them one.

“When you are around a coach that is highly achieving and has a standard of success with everything that he does, guys are going be willing to play for him and play for pride.

The players have his back.

“He loves football. he loves his guys,”

And it’s very apparent Tabor has theirs too.