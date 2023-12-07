CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Carolina Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst is limited in what he’s doing in the team’s practices. He hasn’t played since Oct. 9.

In a post to X, formerly known as Twitter, Hurst shared he suffered a nasty concussion against the Bears during a Thursday night game and doesn’t remember anything four hours after the game. Queen City News confirmed he suffered from what’s known as post-traumatic amnesia.

“The connection between the different axons and neurons just aren’t behaving in the way they’re supposed to because they’ve been disrupted, and they’re almost stunned and just not able to do their normal job,” said Dr. Chris Miles, sports medicine specialist at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.

Miles says no two concussions are the same, and post-traumatic amnesia isn’t even an indicator of the seriousness of a concussion. In fact, 10 to 30 percent of people who experience a concussion will have some form of amnesia following the brain injury.

“Interestingly, there’s what we call retrograde amnesia, which is forgetting things that happened before the accident and anterograde amnesia is forgetting things that happen after,” Miles said.

Hurst said he’s hoping to play the last few weeks of the season and was back on the field this week wearing the newly mandated Guardian Caps.

“Basically, it just absorbs impact at the point of contact,” said Tony Plagman, national sales manager at Guardian Caps. “That hard-shell helmet is good at preventing skull fractures. That’s what it was designed to do, so having that soft exterior is just a better way to mitigate the forces.”

Last year, the NFL mandated all linemen, tight ends and linebackers wear Guardian Caps in practices up until the second preseason game. The players wearing them saw concussions during that period cut in half, leading to more than 200 players to continue wearing them.

The NFL has since extended their mandate to all practices and for more players in contact positions. Before the NFL jumped on board, Carolina colleges led the charge, including where Hurst played at South Carolina.

“Guardian Caps were first on the field in 2012,” he said. “Basically, started at the high school level. Then, in 2013, Clemson and South Carolina were our first two colleges to use them.”