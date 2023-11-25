CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — After making tremendous strides in 2022, the offensive line figured to be one of Carolina’s biggest strengths for Frank Reich in his first season as head coach. But what should have been the least of his concerns, has proven to be one of his biggest headaches.

“You have to deal with reality. You can’t act like this isn’t happening,” Reich said Wednesday, lamenting on his team’s issues, as well as their 1-9 record.

But it is happening and it seems like it’s been that way since Carolina reported to Spartanburg during the summer. We’re talking about injuries and unlike last year, there have been a lot of them for the guys in the trenches.

“I think that’s the biggest thing,” Reich said at Monday’s press conference.

Guard Austin Corbett has been in and out of the lineup. He’s now done for the season after suffering an MCL injury against Dallas. Brady Christensen, another guard is also hurt and has been out of action since an injury in week 1. Rookie Chandler Zavala is now back but he too missed time after a very scary neck injury against Detroit.

“In this business, you lose people,” Center Bradley Bozeman said in September following the loss of Christensen. “Last year we were very fortunate. That doesn’t happen very often.”

However, injuries have not been the offensive’s line only issue. The other, more alarming problem has been subpar play. Zavala’s been guilty of it. So has 2nd year offensive tackle Ickey Ekwonu, and surprisingly even Bozeman too.

“I don’t really have much to say about it,” said Taylor Moton following a disappointing showing from the line in the preseason. “You’ve seen it, we’ve all seen it.”

Carolina has given up 39 sacks this year. 4th worst in the league. And when they’re not doing that, they’re finding other ways to drive Reich crazy.

“The number of penalties we had on offense is pathetic,” Reich said after a loss to Seattle in September.

To be fair, with just under four yards per carry, Carolina’s running backs haven’t made their lives easy. For that matter, neither has Byrce Young who currently owns the worst quarterback rating in the league.

“Right now, it’s about what can we do to grow,” Moton said.

They’ve all got room for improvement but as Reich would tell you, it all starts up front first.

“There is something at the other end. We just have to keep fighting for it.”