CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — They are called the best of the best. The six greatest to ever wear black and blue make up the Carolina Panthers’ Hall of Honor.

For four years, we haven’t had a new member, but it appears that is about to change. On Thursday, the team released a teaser video for new honorees, causing speculation among fans on who would get the call.

In no particular order, here are CSL’s top five candidates:

Greg Olsen, TE (2007-19): Assuming Cam Newton is out the question since technically he’s not retired, Olsen has to be the most obvious candidate. Considered the greatest tight end to ever strap on a Panthers helmet, the three-time Pro Bowler ranks third all-time in team history in reception yards and is fourth in touchdowns caught.

Jonathan Stewart, RB (2008-17): Another guy who has a strong chance is Carolina’s all-time leading rusher. Stewart played 10 of his 11 pro seasons with the Panthers, finishing with 51 scores and over 7,300 yards.

Luke Kuechly, MLB (2012-19): On the defensive end, the five-time first-team member seems to have as good a shot as anyone. The dependable middle linebacker twice led the league in tackles but perhaps his greatest accomplishment was winning the Defensive Player of the Year Award, which occurred the season after winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.

Thomas Davis, LB (2005-18): Someone who also deserves very strong consideration. Winner of the Walton Payton Man of the Year Award in 2014, the veteran linebacker spent 14 of his 16 years in Carolina. In addition to making the First Team in 2015, he was selected to three Pro Bowls before retiring in 2020.

Julius Peppers, DE, OLB (2002-09, 2017-18): Can you really call it a Panthers Hall of Honor if this guy isn’t in it? Peppers currently ranks fifth all-time in sacks, as the defensive end and outside linebacker from Bailey made nine Pro Bowls in his 17-year career. Following his retirement in 2018, this former two-time Panther and Tar Heel great was inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame in 2021.

All five of these guys should be on standby. Their call to the Panthers Hall of Honor could merely be a few rings away.