CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Panthers fans have a lot to look forward to at the moment with the No. 1 pick in this month’s upcoming NFL Draft in Kansas City.

And to celebrate, the team announced on Tuesday they will host a draft night party at Bank of America Stadium that will be open to the general public.

Tickets will run $5 and a bevy of offerings will be available including the Play 40 Kids Combine, 40-yard-dash, and concessions will be open.

Fans will also have the opportunity to go on the field, visit the locker room, and interact with some former Panthers, including Mike Tolbert. There will also be a fireworks show.

The draft begins at 8 p.m. on April 27 and gates will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Thursday.