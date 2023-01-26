CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The Carolina Panthers officially hired Frank Reich as their head coach Thursday afternoon.

Hall of Famer Bill Polian reacted to the news live with CSL’s Will Kunkel.

“You won’t find a better person on the face of the earth,” said Polian. “He is a great football mind.”

Polian drafted and signed Reich as the Panthers’ first quarterback in 1995.

“I signed him to his rookie contract when he was 22 years old as a third-round draft choice coming out of the University of Maryland,” Polian explained. “That’s how far back we go.”

Reich landed the Colts’ top job in 2018 but was fired during the 2022 season after a 3-8-1 start. Polian gave input on why exactly it didn’t work out.

“What happened in Indianapolis is they were chasing the quarterback position every year,” Polian elaborated. “They kept bringing in veteran after veteran after veteran. The team was good enough, and he was coaching them well enough, that they couldn’t get high enough in the draft to get a shot at the top quarterback they needed to go all the way.”

Reich’s career in coaching started in Indianapolis as an intern for Tony Dungy in 2006. After working his way to wide receivers coach, he headed west, eventually becoming the offensive coordinator for the San Diego Chargers.

Three years later, he served in the same position on a Philadelphia Eagles team that won the Super Bowl.

“He’s a great leader; he’s a great organizer; he connects with players uniquely,” Polian said. “He is a brilliant person.”