CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Jayden Robertson may be the biggest Christian McCaffery fan you know.

“When I started watching football, that was one of my guys, like he got drafted when I started watching football, so just been watching him ever since,” Jayden said. “I just thought he was fast, and he kinda looked like me.”

So you can imagine how he felt when he heard the news McCaffery was now a San Francisco 49er.

“The worst part of this is really waking up your kid to say, ‘hey, your favorite player that was the best player on our team has been traded,’ so it was a hard moment for me just to tell him,” said Patrick Robertson, Jayden’s father. “So, I woke him up and let him get his little routine going, and as soon as I told him, it was covered back over his head, you know.”

To add to his sadness — it was jersey day at school on Friday — the day after the trade, and he planned to wear his McCaffery jersey.

But Robertson channeled his inner McCaffery — and turned a negative into a positive.

“He said, ‘hey, that’s my guy, and I’m gonna keep rocking with it today,'” he said.

Little Robertson has countless stories of the man he sees as his hero. But there’s one that he’ll never forget.

“So we went to Atlanta, and it’s the only away game that I’ve been to in Atlanta, so we had front row seats near where they come in, and in pregame, he gave me a ball and was talking to me,” he said. “He said good catch.”

McCaffery’s play even inspired him to get into football, eluding defenders like #22.

For the last five years — this father-son duo’s love for the Panthers and McCaffery has brought them closer than ever.

“I mean, I love Christian McCaffery as a person, just the interactions that we’ve had with him and the experiences that I’ve been able to share with him… I mean, it’s priceless,” his dad said

And they both remain optimistic about their beloved team. Little Robertson has his heart set on the team drafting Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.