CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Zane Gonzalez will return as the Panthers’ kicker next season, sources tell CSL.

This leaves the door open for Eddy Piñeiro, who will likely garner attention on the free-agent market after a solid 2022 season.

Piñeiro was third in the NFL with field goals made at 33 and second in the NFL with a 94.3 field goal percentage.

On the other hand, Gonzalez missed the entire 2022 season with a quad injury before Piñeiro took over; he earned two special teams player of the week honors and went 20-of-22 in 12 games during Carolina’s 2021 season.