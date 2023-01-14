CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – When they go to games, Panthers fans don’t just to see one touchdown from their team, they want more!

Since that’s case then their wise to consider Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to be their next head coach.

“At the end of the day we got to get all 11 on the same page,” Moore said as he described the key to a good offense before the season began. “That’s the secret.”

Moore was a natural when transitioned from playing to coaching in 2018. In fact, just two years after he retired, the former two-time college quarterback of the year at Boise State found himself leading Dallas’ offensive attack.

This past regular season, the team finished in the top five in scoring, and 11th in total offense.

“It’s been busy. It’s been fun though. It’s fun just to get the whole group together and explore some things,” Moore responded when asked what it is like to be in charge this past offseason.

Seeing how Pro Football Focus ranked Moore as the second best play caller in the league, it’s no surprise the 34-year-old been linked to several openings in the last year.

His offense has been described as simple but effective. It puts a lot of responsibility in the hands of the quarterback, and more often than not, as Dallas QB Dak Prescott went, so did the team.

The Cowboys finished the regular season 12 and 5, so you know they’re doing something right as they made the playoffs for the second straight year.

They’ve given their fans more but if the Panthers end up stealing their offensive coordinator, they’ll be seeing Moore, a lot less.