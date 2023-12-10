NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Former Tennessee Titan Frank Wycheck, known for his role in the “Music City Miracle,” has died at the age of 52.

Wycheck’s family confirmed his death in a statement, saying he died Saturday, Dec. 9 after he appeared to have fallen in his Chattanooga home and hit his head. He was found unresponsive that afternoon.

The former tight end recently moved to Chattanooga to be closer to his family. He leaves behind two adult daughters and three grandchildren, his family said.

Per Wycheck’s wishes, the family plans to work with experts in ongoing brain injury and CTE research.

Funeral services have not been made at this time.

“The Wycheck family appreciates the love and support they’ve received, but asks the public to please respect their privacy during this difficult time,” the family statement said.

Wycheck was drafted in the sixth round of the 1993 NFL Draft by Washington after playing college football at the University of Maryland. He went on to play for the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Oilers/Titans from 1995-2003.

He finished his career with 505 receptions, 5,126 receiving yards, and 28 touchdowns.

He is forever remembered for his role during the Music City Miracle at the end of the 2000 Wild Card Game against the Buffalo Bills.

With the Titans trailing 16-15 with 16 seconds left in the game, Wycheck took a hand-off from Lorenzo Neal on the kickoff; Wycheck then threw the ball across the field to receiver Kevin Dyson, who returned the ball upfield 75 yards for the game-winning touchdown.

After retiring, Wycheck did color commentary for the Titans Radio Network. Before the 2017 season, the team announced Wycheck would step down after 12 seasons because of lingering head issues from his football career, ESPN reports.