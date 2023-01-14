CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Carolina Panthers coaching search is in full swing. The team has already interviewed Steve Wilks, Jim Caldwell, and Frank Reich.

Included on the list of 10 coaches that the Panthers have expressed interest in, is the first-year Giants Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka.

Kafka began his NFL coaching career in 2017 as the Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Quality Control Coach under Andy Reid, eventually being promoted to Quarterbacks coach, and was highly influential in turning Patrick Mahomes into an MVP.

A quarterback himself out of Northwestern, Kafka joined the New York Giants staff in 2022 as the offensive coordinator and has taken one of the league’s worst offenses and has turned it into and playoff caliber team, with quarterback Daniel Jones having his best season since his rookie year – making him highly attractive to a Panthers team that seems to be looking for an offensive mind and someone who can develop quarterbacks.