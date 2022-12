(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – This week’s gusty play of the game goes to Sam Darnold and DJ Moore.

Sam Darnold gets a lot of criticism for holding onto the ball too long; he didn’t for this play.

DJ Moore found enough time to get open, and Darnold found him in the endzone.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 18: DJ Moore #2 of the Carolina Panthers reacts after a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Bank of America Stadium on December 18, 2022, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

What a frozen rope by the QB and an even better catch and foot position by DJ to get Carolina on the board.