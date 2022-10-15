CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Life was never dull when Johnny Hekker lived in LA.

“I was at the grocery store with my wife and we see Rob Schneider,” Hekker recalls.

From celebrity encounters to never-ending sunshine, the longtime Rams punter was one happy Hekker. Until one day, much like a “True Hollywood Story,” it all came to an end.

“Okay, how do I proceed,” Hekker remembers wondering.

It was then that Hekker learned firsthand that pro football was indeed a cold-hearted business. After ten years and one super bowl championship, the four-time pro bowler and four-time first-team member was cut by the Rams, the only team he had ever played for.

“You know, how am I going to use the change, whatever the transition is to better myself and my family?” Hekker wondered.

It took a while but Hekker was able to do just that. Less than a week after losing his job, the 32-year-old found a new gig with the Panthers.

Life has since settled down.

“It’s been great,” Hekker says of his first year with the Panthers.

Until now.

“I’m trying to tell myself every day. Just take this like you would any other game,” Hekker admits.

He acknowledges though, it hasn’t been easy to do. While he still keeps in touch with a lot of his former teammates, Hekker would love nothing more than to beat them. It’s why he’s taken on a more active leadership role in practice this week.

“I know a lot about them. I was with them for a long time so I’m hoping the tidbits I’ve picked up on will help us in the game,” Hekker says.

But whatever happens, Hekker says he’s just hoping to have fun. He’s already made a lot of great memories in LA and he wouldn’t mind making one more.

“I hope they boo me!” Hekker jokes about potential fan reaction.

That doesn’t sound like a typical Hollywood ending but remember Hekker doesn’t play there anymore.