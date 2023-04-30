CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Charlotte 49ers saw their top prospect get drafted.

Wide receiver Grant DuBose was selected in the 7th round by the Green Bay Packers. This is history for the program, as he becomes the first Charlotte offensive skill player drafted into the NFL. In just two seasons with the Niners, he posted nearly 1700 receiving yards. We also had some local products hear their name called on day 3.

Indian Land’s Dorian Williams was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 3rd round out of Tulane.

Waxhaw native Nick Saldiveria was taken by the Saints in the 4th round, App State’s Nick Hampton went to the Rams as a fifth-round pick and his college teammate, offensive lineman Cooper Hodges went in the 7th round to the Jaguars.

Hickory Ridge alum Jalen Brooks, also a seventh-rounder, is heading to Dallas.

Wingate punter Ethan Evans became just the second Bulldog ever to be drafted. He is heading to the Rams.