CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – After three eventful days, the NFL Draft has reached its conclusion.

The Panthers headed into the final four rounds Saturday with two picks. Though they already took care of their most significant need in drafting Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick, the team still had some holes to fill before wrapping up business in Kansas City.

The first order of business was the 114th overall pick, drafting offensive guard Chandler Zavala out of NC State in the fourth round. The Panthers then addressed the defense with the 145th pick, taking Jammie Robinson, a safety out of Florida State.

Including Bryce Young, Carolina made five selections in the draft and General Manager Scott Fitterer believes they’re all capable of making an immediate impact. “I thought overall it was a good weekend for us. We have players in to compete to play right away, guys that are going to start, guys that are, you know, who are gonna add good depth.”

They will get a chance to prove it soon as rookie minicamp starts May 12th.