CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Upon hearing the news that Christian McCaffrey had been traded, there was a somber feeling at Bank of America Stadium a week ago last Friday. But while the media seemed focused on what Carolina had lost, D’Onta Foreman quickly reminded them what they still had.

“When you have an opportunity like this, you got to make the best of it,” Foreman explained at the press conference that day.

Foreman did exactly that last season in Tennessee when Derrick Henry went down with an injury late in the season. In his absence, the 6’1″ running back out of Texas ended up having a career year. Now in many ways, he sensed history was repeating.

“That’s moments that I strive for,” he told Charlotte Sports Live Thursday. “That’s what I feel like I’m built for. “

No Panther fan would dispute that after watching him dismantle the Bucs defense last week. Foreman finished with 118 yards rushing, including one 60-yarder, that still has him smiling from ear to ear.

“I just wanted to find me a crease,” Foreman recalled. “Got in it, and at that point, I had to use my speed to try and get down the field.”

Foreman recognizes just how lucky he is considering all that’s gone wrong in his career prior to last year. Since entering the league in 2017, he’s been cut three times, including by the Falcons, the team he faces Sunday.

“Lot of stuff that went through my mind at that point,” Foreman said of the experience early in the 2021 season. “Just about what my future had for me and football.”

At this point, it seems he was worried for nothing. He’s finally getting a chance, and while he’s already made quite an impact, he believes the best is yet to come.

“To be honest I don’t think there is really no limit,” he said. “I don’t have a limit. You just keep going.”

We’re not about to say “Christian who?” just yet.

But we can say the Panthers run game seems to be in good hands.

And feet.