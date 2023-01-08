QUEEN CITY NEWS – The head coach was fired, the star player was shipped off, and among all the chaos including a QB carousel midseason, the Panthers closed out the season with some positives and a thrilling, game-ending field goal, defeating the Saints 10-7 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Eddy Pineiro kicked a game-winning, 42-yard field goal as time expired.

“We believed in Eddy,” interim head coach Steve Wilks said following the game. “He’s one a lot of football games for us and he won this one today for us.”

Steve Wilks goes 6-6 as the Panthers interim head coach. — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) January 8, 2023

The Saints (7-10) had a chance to go ahead with under 2 minutes to play after picking off Sam Darnold, who was looking deep for DJ Moore, but Moore was in double coverage. The Saints failed on a 55-yard FG attempt, giving Carolina (7-10) the ball back with prime field position on their own 42.

“I’m proud of how we finished. In all phases, guys showed up today. There’s a lot to build on moving forward.”

Alvin Kamara stole the spotlight in the first half with 14 rushes for 74 yards while the lone score from either squad came 5 minutes into the contest when Andy Dalton connected on a 25-yard pass to Chris Olave.

Darnold then dove into the endzone, fumbled, and offensive guard Michael Jordan recovered, tying the game midway in the third at 7-7.

Running back D’Onta Foreman and Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport were both ejected in the 3rd quarter after a heated exchange that ended in punches being thrown by both players. “(Foreman) apologized to the guys. When one guy goes down, the next is there to pick up the load,” Wilks said referring to Chubba Hubbard.

As do most offseasons, lots of questions remain unanswered. At the top is who will be the team’s next head coach. Wilks, a Charlotte native, has numerous endorsements, including from the owner, David Tepper, and a number of his current players. “I’m gonna stay in the moment,” he said Sunday. “I don’t want to think about job openings right now.”

The future also remains cloudy at QB. The year started with a quarterback carousel featuring Darnold, Baker Mayfield, and PJ Walker, all while the injured rookie Matt Corral looked on from the sidelines after undergoing Lisfranc surgery. The Panthers settled on Darnold, who consistently improved.

While Pro Bowl running back Christian McCaffrey was traded to San Fransisco, Carolina also cut ties with Baker Mayfield after signing him in the offseason. When Rhule was let go, Wilks took over, and the following week wide receiver Robby Anderson was told to leave the field following a sideline spat with Wilks, among other coaches. Anderson was traded three days later. The Panthers also replaced a handful of coaches including the defensive coordinator when Rhule was dismissed. Speaking of defense, the secondary has struggled this season, albeit with injuries. The Panthers went as far as bringing back Josh Norman, signing him ahead of last week’s loss at Tampa.

Whatever the future may hold for the Panthers, this season has been an opportunity to clear out CMC’s record-breaking running back salary, clear out a head coach who seems to have more success on the college level and add a more solidified quarterback conversation with Darnold and his understudy Corral.