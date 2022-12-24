CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – After what interim head coach Steve Wilks called an “embarrassing performance” against the Steelers, the Panthers responded in record-setting fashion.

Playing in the coldest home game in franchise history (20 degrees at kickoff), Carolina dominated from start to finish by defeating the Lions, 37-23, to improve to 6-9 on the season.

The Panthers got back to doing what they do best which is running the football. Led by D’Onta Foreman’s 165-yard performance and Chuba Hubbard’s 125-yard outing, Carolina set new franchise records in total yards and rushing yards with 570 and 320 respectively. The Panthers’ defense was just as effective against the run limiting the Lions to 45 yards rushing.

PANTHERS IN PRAYER: Panthers and Lions join in prayer after their Christmas Eve game. This is what it’s all about. Special moment.



With the victory, Carolina has now surpassed its win total from each of the past 3 seasons.

A major divisional matchup awaits in Tampa against the Buccaneers on New Year’s Day with first place in the NFC South on the line (1 p.m., Fox Charlotte).