CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Panthers fans were devastated following the team’s loss in Tampa Bay Sunday.

Carolina fell 24-30 to the Buccaneers, giving up their chance to win the NFC South and demolishing any playoff dreams. In fact, it’s now possible they may finish last in the division.

The Panthers began the season 1-5 under the leadership of Matt Rhule and with Baker Mayfield as QB1. But what began as a rocky start quickly turned into an exciting finish.

“I’m heartbroken. Very heartbroken. I thought we had a chance. It looked like we had a chance towards the end, but we’ll just get ready for next season,” said fan Jawond Williams.

A squad overwhelmed by quarterback and coaching woes seemed to turn it around midseason after firing Rhule, naming Steve Wilks interim coach, and releasing Mayfield.

“I would say our interim coach, he turned it around for us. We were counted out and he came back, and he gave us hope,” said fan Shaletha Digsby.

While quarterback Sam Darnold came back from his high ankle sprain as a hit-or-miss asset for the team, questions remain about who will start the position next season.

“Getting rid of Baker Mayfield was a start. And then, you know, Sam is hit or miss. But I think our defense is what pulled us through and got us to where we were today. Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough,” said fan Angie Rhodes.

With a possibly top ten draft pick and Steve Wilks potentially returning to the team in an official capacity, fans are optimistic next season will shape up differently.

“Next year, I think that we’ll do better so that we can be in the playoffs and hopefully go to the Superbowl,” said Digsby.

Carolina will play their last game of the season on Sunday against the Saints in New Orleans. The game will air on WJZY.