CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu had a breakout season in 2022, recording career highs in tackles (111) and tackles for loss (19), which was second most in the NFL last season, but one shy short of the franchise record of 20 TFL’s, which was set by Luke Kuechly back in 2018.

Luvu is poised to have another great year, he went 1-on-1 with Charlotte Sports Live’s Grace Grill at Training Camp in Spartanburg.

The Panthers also held a news conference on Friday from training camp in Spartanburg.