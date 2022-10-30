QUEEN CITY NEWS – In a season of unpredictability, the Carolina Panthers have tried to make the most of it.

On Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta with a shot at first place in the NFC South on the line, the Panthers gave away two chances to seal the deal, falling in heartbreaking fashion to the Falcons, 37-34, in overtime.

“We had too many opportunities to win this football game today and we didn’t find a way to get it done,” coach Steve Wilks said during his postgame news conference.

Atlanta ended the game on its second possession in OT with a 41-yard field goal from kicker Younghoe Koo.

The Panthers had two opportunities to deliver a victory and let both attempts slip away. The first one came in the 4th quarter with 12 seconds left in regulation.

Down 6, DJ Moore made a spectacular, hair-raising, 62-yard catch in the endzone, arguably the play of the season, that tied the game at 34-34. Carelessly, Moore then took off his helmet to celebrate, resulting in a penalty. Pineiro missed the go-ahead extra point.

The second came when Marcus Mariota was picked off by CJ Henderson on the first drive in OT after Atlanta won the coin toss, ultimately setting up a 32-yard FG for Pineiro. Pineiro’s kick missed wide left.

Carolina stayed in the fight though the entire afternoon.

No CMC? No problem. Panthers RB ready for spotlight

D’Onta Foreman, who has become a mainstay after the departure of Christian McCaffrey, posted 3 touchdowns Sunday.

Foreman’s rush TD and successful 2-point conversion with 11:46 left in the 4th quarter tied the game at 21-21.

PJ Walker’s arm strength was also noticeably on display on Sunday, a rarity. Walker connected on a 21-yard pass to his favorite target Moore, for a first down on the Falcons’ 42 on a 3rd and long with 5 minutes to go in the 4th. Walker then slung a rocket to Terrace Marshall Jr. for another first down. Foreman then somehow managed to stay upright and on his feet, stumbling into the endzone for a 28-24 Panthers lead.

The Falcons responded when Mariota, who all day showed his precision, capped a 75-yard drive with a 47-yard TD pass to Damiere Byrd.

Carolina held a 10-7 lead in the first half on Foreman’s first TD of the day.

Atlanta ended the first half and started the second with scores and looked to be in control, but the Panthers clearly were not done.

While Baker Mayfield wore a headset on the sidelines, Walker saw all the action and it remains unclear what role Mayfield will play with the team going forward as Walker has continued to take advantage of this opportunity, especially after Sunday’s performance.

The Panthers return to action next Sunday in Cincinnati (1 p.m., Fox Charlotte).