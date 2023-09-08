CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Football is back for another season. It’s a rough contact sport which is why the Carolina Panthers have a medical care team in place for every practice and play. Behind the scenes and along the sidelines a lot of people are working to make sure the players feel their best come kick off.

From the combine to the draft and every practice before the first kick-off, Dr. Durham Weeks is there for it all. Caring for the players is a yearlong season. There are 53 players and another 16 on the practice squad along with the staff.

“We deal with all types of injuries. On the orthopedic side we deal with a lot of strains with the heat and constant workload the bodies take a brutal beating come week to week,” said Weeks, who practices medicine in Charlotte. He is one of two orthopedists on the medical care team and starting his seventh season with the Panthers.

“I think we have one of the best medical care teams in the NFL,” Weeks said. He credits every single person from the strength and performance staff to the athletic trainers. It’s a team effort to get players off the injured list and back on the field.

There’s a new sense of excitement for the organization this year but Dr. Weeks has loved this team from the start. Growing up in Charlotte, he remembers driving down to Clemson for the inaugural season when Frank Reich played quarterback.

“It’s amazing to be in this serendipitous position. I have to hide my fanboy aspect but I’m so excited for this team. I love these guys and it’s fun to be on the field,” Weeks said smiling.

He keeps in touch with players even after they are traded away.

As for this season, you’ll find Weeks along the sidelines at Bank of America Stadium and on the road. Weeks doesn’t miss a game but when it comes to the actual game it’s not exactly easy to watch.

“I’m watching for the players going down. We rush out there. These guys are tough so we’re eager to find out what’s going on,” Weeks said. When a player goes down, they have the ability to watch the playback of what happened almost instantly inside one of the tents. It allows him in real time to assess what happened during the play.

Given the nature of the sport, it is inevitable that each season players move on and off the injured list. While Weeks can’t talk about specific players and their injuries, he says they all work so hard to get back out on the field. The players are usually more eager to get out there than Weeks can let them.

“It’s a healthy balance. You’d be so overwhelmed with joy to see how much these guys want to fight for the team but it’s a healthy balance. We don’t want them on the field if they have additional risk. We like for them to fully recover, and we try to stratify that risk,” Weeks said.

When a player is injured the care team collects all the data on that injury and what’s the realistic expectation for the body to heal.

Soft tissue strains from hamstrings to quadriceps and even calf muscles are problematic for players. During practice players wear wearable technology so Weeks and his team can see real-time workloads with how players move in space to assess if they might be at risk for soft tissue strain.

“We’re doing our best to tackle the sports science concept and the ability to stratify risk and understand the best way for them to practice without getting hurt,” Weeks explained. He’s hopeful that the technology will continue to improve to the point where they are able to know exactly how many reps a player should get in between games.

Before and after the game, Dr. Weeks will be in the training room talking to players. He’s excited for what the season holds.

“I’m hoping for wins but a good game is when I’m not seeing a lot of guys in the training room. I’m hoping for the playoffs. I’ve seen these guys and we have something special,” said Weeks.