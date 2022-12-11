QUEEN CITY NEWS – The Carolina Panthers picked up a gritty road win over the Seahawks (7-6) Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle, 30-24, keeping its playoff hopes alive.

The Panthers (5-8) put the nail in the coffin when Raheem Blackshear punched it in from 8 yards out with 7 minutes remaining and capped it with a field goal on the following drive.

The attitude on the sideline was upbeat, the running game and defense were stout against a team vying for a spot in the playoffs, and the Panthers picked up its first road win of the season and first back-to-back wins.

The Panthers jumped out to a commanding 17-0 lead in the first half only to let it slip away before heading into the locker room. Starting in just his second game this season, Sam Darnold connected with Shi Smith for a 13-yard TD in the first quarter and then in the second, Chuba Hubbard rushed from two yards out for the score.

Then without blinking, Geno Smith scored two touchdowns with 2:09 left in the half. Pro Bowlers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf both caught passes including one for 12 yards with 10 seconds to go to make it 20-14 at the break.

Great defenses get off the field with no points allowed in this situation.

Seatle would start the second half with a field goal to cut its deficit to 20-17.

Geno did his best for Seattle posting 236 yards, and 3 TDs but also threw a pair of interceptions.

Some history was made Sunday when JJ Jansen became the first player to record 222 games played for the franchise.

The Panthers return to action next Sunday ahead of the Christmas holiday against the Steelers at Bank of America Stadium.