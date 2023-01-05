CHARLOTTE, N.C (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It didn’t take long for Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu to realize he was a bit out of his element.

Ex-Super Bowl champ Corbett adds experience to line

“It was the second preseason game we played the Patriots,” he remembers. “I got hit by a safety. I was like, ‘Man, the college safeties don’t hit like this.'”

It was the first of a string of “Welcome to the League” moments that had some questioning if the former North Carolina State star was ready for a prominent role on the Panthers’ offensive line. Per his style, the 6-foot-4, 320-pound offensive tackle tried to stay positive and let his play do the talking.

Unfortunately, back then, it wasn’t saying very nice things.

“I just knew the narrative was,” he said. “I wasn’t getting the job done. Looking back on it, it obviously was true.”

Through the first two regular-season games, the Panthers highly touted first-round pick had given up three sacks.

But then came New Orleans and a turning point. It was the first of ten sackless weeks for the 22-year-old Charlotte native. Before long, even his most prominent critics could only marvel at his maturation.

“It slowed down,” he said. “I got into the game not thinking as much as I need to. Thinking about the things I need to worry about (and) just doing my job.”

Though his turnaround seemed to happen almost instantly, Ekwonu insists that isn’t the case. He credits his veteran teammates for helping him gradually improve, saying success wouldn’t have been possible without them.

“Even though they beat me one rep, (they) show that olive branch and help me out a little bit, so I don’t get beat again.”

Ekwonu says he’s more than holding his own in practice and games. However, he’s kept score on who got the best of him, and now looking ahead, he’s out for revenge.

“I got a list that is growing,” he said. “Anyone that got me, has to get got.”

Ekwonu’s raised his game, but a word of warning to the NFL: He’s just getting started.