CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Panthers are back at Bank of America Stadium Wednesday night.

Fan Fest is a celebration and a chance to see the team before the 2023 season.

These gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. practice. Before the team takes the field, the crowds will see performances from Sir Purr and the TopCats, plus the Purr-cussion and the Black and Blue crew.

The night ends with an LED light show and fireworks. It’s likely going to be a gorgeous night for the event, and even if there is a little rain, it won’t stop the festivities. Ponchos and rain gear are allowed. The NFL clear bag policy is in place. Last year, fans were treated to a great night of football and fun with their families.

Tickets are still available. They cost $5 and can be found on the Panthers website. All proceeds go to Carolina Panthers charities, which serve communities across both states.

Our Charlotte Sports Live team has been down in Spartanburg with the team throughout training camp.