CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Panthers tickets for Sunday’s contest against the Falcons at Bank of America Stadium are going cheap.

If you haven’t had a chance to attend a game this year, now is likely the best time. Tickets are now lower than this morning’s forecast. It will cost you just $15 bucks, up from $5 on Wednesday.

Embattled rookie QB Bryce Young has struggled in his new position and the Panthers are ending the season with an interim coach after head coach Frank Reich fired the coach.

There are also now questions about the locker room after a report came out questioning the direction of the team and the special treatment the new QB is receiving.