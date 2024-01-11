CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Willkommen, Carolina Panthers!

NFL officials announced that the Panthers will play a home game next season in Munich on Thursday morning. The league announced the designation in December 2021 as part of its Global Markets Program (GMP).

Other details like the Munich game’s date, opponent, and ticket information are still in the works.

Rumors have swirled about the Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Bucs and playing the Panthers, but there’s no official confirmation on the move.

Why Germany? It seems Panther players and staff are quite familiar with the European country.

Panthers legend Steve Smith Sr. went to Frankfurt for the NFL games in November to host a watch party and corn hole tournament for the NFL game there as part of a week-long trip.

Also, Sir Purr and the TopCats visited Frankfurt for the regular season opener last year for several events, including meet-and-greets, Play 60 Football festivities, and Cheer Clinics for youth.

Past Panther greats like Mike Rucker and Luke Kuechly, have participated in football clinics and events in Deutschland.

Finally, Panther punter Johnny Hekker announced the selection of fourth-rounder Chandler Zavala from Römerburg last spring.