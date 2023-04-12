CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Carolina Panthers announced on Wednesday that the team’s vice president of football operations is stepping down.

Steven Drummond, who has been with the organization since 2005 and served in his current role since 2021, is resigning, the team announced in a written release.

“With the changes this offseason, this seemed like a good time to transition to other interests,” says Drummond. “I have enjoyed my time with the Panthers and appreciate the opportunities they gave me. I will continue to root for their success.”

Drummond oversaw media relations during the Panthers Super Bowl run and has served the team in several capacities, including VP of communications. He is currently earning his MBA at UNC-Chapel Hill, according to the release.

The announcement comes on the heels of a new head coach, Frank Reich, hired by Scott Fittterer, this offseason. The Panthers currently hold the No. 1 pick in this month’s upcoming NFL Draft.

His replacement has not yet been announced.