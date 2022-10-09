CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – More questions than answers came out of Bank of America Stadium Sunday as the San Francisco 49ers thrashed the Carolina Panthers 37-15.

South Carolina native and Pro Bowler Deebo Samuel put to bed any uncertainty over the outcome in the 3rd quarter with an impressive catch in the endzone for a cushy 24-9 lead. A large sea of red in the stands could be heard chanting his name.

The game was put out of reach when Jeff Wilson punched it in from 5 yards out, making it 30-12. The Niners (3-2) offensive engine continued to roll as fans left for the exits, and Tevin Coleman posted his second score of the day with just over 2 minutes left in the game, making it 37-15.

Baker Mayfield’s struggles continued this week, and he even left the field and headed to the locker room early before the end of the first half. It’s unclear if he was injured, but Mayfield did return to start the 3rd quarter. As the game was put out of reach in the 4th quarter, PJ Walker was brought in to finish out the game. Mayfield completed 20 of 36 pass attempts with 215 yards, zero TDs, and 1 interception.

Things did not start well for the Panthers (1-4) as the 49ers scored on their opening drive. It took just over three minutes for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to march down the field and connect on a 9-yard pass with Coleman for a 7-0 lead.

Both teams would exchange field goals in the second quarter for a 10-3 halftime score.

Christian McCaffrey, who was the subject of trade rumors last week, showed out in the third quarter capping a 7-play drive with a 19-yard TD run. McCaffrey would fail on a 2-point conversion attempt, and the score remained 17-9. CMC finished Sunday with nearly as many receiving yards (50) as rushing (54).

Garoppolo is starting for San Francisco in place of Trey Lance, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in week 2.

Starting cornerback Jaycee Horn, who had another impressive showing Sunday, limped off the field in the second half and did not return. Frankie Luvu was a late scratch Sunday with what the team is calling a nagging shoulder injury.

As the game went on and the Panthers continued to settle for field goals, the boos grew louder.

The Panthers return to action next Sunday against the defending Super Bowl champion Rams in Los Angeles (4 p.m., Fox Charlotte).