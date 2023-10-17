LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick was arrested early Monday morning on a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

The 23-year-old Rock Hill native was arrested after a traffic stop in Hollywood, several hours after the Rams’ 26-9 victory over Arizona at SoFi Stadium.

The second-year pro from Georgia played 68 snaps against the Cardinals and had two tackles. TMZ reported that officers found a gun and marijuana in Kendrick’s car. Rams coach Sean McVay said the team and the NFL were aware of Kendrick’s arrest.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

Kendrick, who played at South Pointe, was a national champion at Clemson (2018) and Georgia (2021) before making the pros. He was named Orange Bowl MVP with the Bulldogs.

Kendrick is in his second pro season with the Rams.