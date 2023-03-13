SPENCER, N.C. (QCN/CSL) – A former Rowan County high school superstar will ink a massive deal with the San Fransisco 49ers, according to multiple reports on Monday.

North Rowan High School alum Javon Hargrave agreed to a four-year $84 million deal, which includes $40 million guaranteed at signing.

Hargrave, the now-former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle, took the field as the first Rowan County football player to play in a Super Bowl this February.

“This is the first player from Rowan County to make it to the Super Bowl,” said Hargrave’s high school coach Michael White Sr. “So, he is really making history.”

After his graduation, the 6’3″ tackle played at South Carolina State. In 2016, he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round, beating draft predictions.