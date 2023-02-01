TAMPA, Fla. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Superstar quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL Wednesday, “for good” this time.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion finished his 23rd season with a disappointing Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC wildcard round.

The 45-year-old said in a Twitter video that he was “retiring for good” a year after he announced his initial retirement, only for him to turn around and return to the field.

“When I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first,” Brady said. “You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year. Thank you guys for letting me live my absolute dream.”

The future Hall of Fame QB’s season with rife with difficulties, leading to Brady’s first losing season in his career.

His marriage to Gisele Bündchen also ended when they announced their divorce in October.

Despite the struggles last season, Brady still managed to break his own NFL record for completions and led the NFC in passing yards.