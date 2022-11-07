CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – PJ Walker will start for the Panthers Thursday night despite his struggles Sunday in a 42-21 loss to the Bengals in Cincinnati.

Bengals pounce on Panthers, 42-21; Walker benched

Carolina trailed 35-0 at halftime and Walker was benched in place of Baker Mayfield, who started and remained in the game for the entire second half.

Mayfield, who had not seen action since Week 5, threw a pair of TDs and completed 14-of-20 attempts for 155 yards. Walker, who has started the last four games, threw for a meager 9 yards completing just 3-of-10 pass attempts. He threw two interceptions.

In other news, the Panthers cut quarterback Jacob Eason on Monday and activated Sam Darnold, who had been on the IR since mid-October after injuring his ankle.

Mayfield, who was signed this past summer, beat out Darnold for the starting job at the beginning of the season.

Panthers fire cornerbacks and defensive line coach

Coach Steve Wilks fired two assistants Monday, defensive lines coach Paul Pasqualoni and cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper.

It’s a short week for Carolina with a Thursday night game, hosting the Falcons at Bank of America Stadium.