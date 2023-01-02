CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – When it all came down to it, the Black and Blue just couldn’t get things done to keep their season alive.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers knocking down the Carolina Panthers out of playoff contention with a win yesterday in Tampa and after coming so close to ending a five-year playoff drought missed opportunities, haunted the panthers as they end another season with double-digit losses.

It was without question the most meaningful Panthers game in quite some time, but unfortunately, it ended with a sour result after blowing double-digit leads against the Bucs. When the fourth quarter came around the Tampa offense was able to get going by taking advantage of a Carolina secondary that was missing star cornerback Jaycee Horn. The Bucs first score of the final frame game on a 57-yarder from Tom Brady to Mike Evans, one of three scoring connections between the two. C. J. Henderson was in coverage on the play, and here’s what Steve Wilks had to say when asked about Henderson’s effort on that snap. “No, I don’t think he quit on that play, could he have executed better? Yes, we all had our hand in this for us, giving up big plays and again offensively we can’t turn the ball over got to protect the football.”

So the Panthers head into next week’s season finale down in New Orleans without their star cornerback for the second week in a row. Wilks, announcing today that Horn is officially out. Carolina will once again count on Henderson and Keith Taylor next week in the finale against the Saints.