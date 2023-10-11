RALEIGH, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Carolina Hurricanes faceoff against the Ottawa Senators to open their 2023 NHL season.

The game starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, at PNC Arena in Raleigh.

The Hurricanes are coming off of one of their best seasons in franchise history with 113 points (second-most in franchise history), winning the Metropolitan Division for the 2nd year in a row and making the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

Although the Canes have made the playoffs in five consecutive seasons, they haven’t made it to the Stanly Cup Finals since the 2005-06 season.

To help them get to the next level, the Hurricanes signed forward Michael Bunting and defenseman Dmitry Orlov.

In the net, the Canes take a “no number one” approach with Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta. The pair combined for 40 wins in 59 starts last season and won the Jennings Trophy together during the 2021-22 season (their first in Raleigh).

The award is presented to the goalie(s) who have played at least 25 games for their team with the fewest goals scored against them during the regular season.

The Canes look to get their fifth straight opening night win when they host the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night at 7.