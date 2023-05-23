CONCORD, N.C. (QCN/CSL) – The 2023 Coca-Cola 600 is officially a sellout.

That’s according to a public relations release by Charlotte Motor Speedway on Tuesday afternoon.

The Memorial Day classic’s grandstand seating will be filled for the second consecutive year.

“With so much great on-track excitement and a rousing pre-race show, last year’s Coca-Cola 600 was pure spectacle, and fans took notice,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Officials advise that a limited number of standing-room-only and premium terrace box seats remain for the race.

“We saw strong renewals and have been pacing ahead of our year-over-year sales since the checkered flag fell last season,” Walter said. “Our team can’t wait to welcome another packed house as we prepare to write the next memorable chapter in the history of this crown jewel event.”

