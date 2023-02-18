DAYTONA, FL (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – NASCAR fans know Trackhouse Racing for its amazing first season in the NASCAR Cup Series last year. Casual fans are familiar with the race team because it is co-owned by Pitbull. This year both owners of Trackhouse Racing want everyone to recognize their race team as the winner of the 65th annual Daytona 500.



It is a seven-hour drive from Trackhouse Racing in Mooresville to Daytona International Speedway in Florida. That long drive down is something enjoyed by more than just the hauler drivers at Trackhouse Racing.

“Every year we leave chilly North Carolina and go down to Daytona and it’s warm and it’s humid,” said Trackhouse Racing owner, Justin Marks.

Marks’ co-owner Pitbull is familiar with the Florida warmth after growing up in Miami. Pitbull and Marks are entering their second full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series. Last year the team scored three wins and was runner-up for the Cup Series championship.

Now in 2023, the pride and prestige at Daytona are like flipping to a new chapter in a book.

“You get down there and you immediately forget everything from the past in that moment and you are totally focused forward. That’s what makes that place so special,” said Marks.

What’s so special at the track is every driver wants to win. That can make for some anxious final laps, including major wrecks.

You may be surprised where Trackhouse Racing team owners want their two positioned as they are coming to the final lap.

“I don’t know if you ever want to be taking the white flag in the lead at a place like Daytona. Ross won Talladega last year and took the white flag running in 3rd place. When he did that, I said ‘I think we are going to win this race.’ I think the perfect scenario is they are back in 3rd, 4th, or 5th and pushing really hard,” said Marks.



Ross Chastain will roll off in his #1 Chevy 23rd for the Daytona 500 and his teammate Daniel Suarez in the #99 is right behind, rolling off in 24h.