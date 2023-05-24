CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The grandstands and in-field camping are sold out for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600, according to the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord.

Queen City News ran into some Canadians who didn’t take the fast track get to the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

They made the 25-hour trek from Canada to North Wilkesboro, were there for the race last weekend, and now they’re in Concord for the Coca-Cola 600.

Race fans are rolling right in, camping out days before the Coke 600, moving from track to track.

“For me, it’s a dream come true,” said one race fan from Canada. “I started watching NASCAR as a kid in around 1983-84, and I never had the opportunity to do this as a kid because we’re 20 hours away, so for me, this is, it’s surreal.”

The speedway says fans from 18 foreign countries as far away as Australia, Tanzania, and the Czech Republic are in Concord for the race this weekend.