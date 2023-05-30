CONCORD, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Chase Elliott has been suspended from the next Cup Series Championship event after an ‘intentional crash’ during the Coke 600 in Concord Monday night, according to NASCAR.

Officials stated the following in this week’s penalty report:

“Elliott intentionally crashed Denny Hamlin on Lap 186 of Monday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, turning left into Hamlin’s right-rear quarter panel and sending the No. 11 Toyota head-on into the outside SAFER barrier on the front straightaway after a squeeze from Hamlin led Elliott to brushing the wall at the exit of Turn 4.

Elliott must apply for a waiver again for the playoffs, something he had to do and received after missing time due to a snowboarding wreck.

He’ll miss his seventh race of the 2023 season. Corey Lajoie will take the wheel of the 9 car.