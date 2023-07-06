ATLANTA, Ga. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Chase Elliott joined CSL in an exclusive interview Thursday afternoon, chatting about his new ‘DESI9N TO DRIVE’ paint scheme.

Elliott’s Foundation and NAPA, and Hendrick Motorsports are collaborating with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta for its art.

“We’ve been working with them quite closely to try to help where we can,” Elliott said. “This was another great opportunity to help get the kids involved.”

The race car and uniform will feature designs by two cancer patients at Children’s for the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, July 9.

“I think they knocked it out of the park,” Elliott said. “I think the car looks really good. I’m looking forward to getting it on track and having these kids and families out at the race to give them a good experience.”

11-year-old Alex Corbin and 13-year-old Kayleb Duran-Rodriguez sketched this year’s designs. Alex was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2022, while Kayleb was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2020.

“We are pleased to support this wonderful campaign and the kids at Children’s for another year,” said Marti Walsh, vice president of marketing NAPA. “We’re so proud of our longstanding relationship with the Chase Elliott Foundation and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and are excited to see this event’s impact on the greater Atlanta community every year.”